Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 29,090 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,090 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

