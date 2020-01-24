Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $177.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

