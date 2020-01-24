Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tech Data by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tech Data by 87.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,578,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 28.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after acquiring an additional 96,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $144.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $145.25.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

