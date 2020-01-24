Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

