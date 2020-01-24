Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fly Leasing from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of FLY stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth about $223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth about $282,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.