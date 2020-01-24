CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get CHURCHILL CAP C/SH alerts:

NYSE CCC opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.