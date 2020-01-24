electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of electroCore from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.95.

ECOR stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. electroCore has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in electroCore by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

