DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DHI Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE DHX opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

