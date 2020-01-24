Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRBP. ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. Research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after buying an additional 253,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 220,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.