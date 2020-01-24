Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $352.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.