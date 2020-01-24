Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

BSM opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.55. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 144,862 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 48.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

