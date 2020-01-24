Insider Selling: Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) President Sells $203,313.76 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.53 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLEX shares. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

