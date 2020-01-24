Insider Selling: Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) President Sells $203,313.76 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.53 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on FLEX shares. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.