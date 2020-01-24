Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $341.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Illumina’s shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to. It is encouraging to note that revenues grew across the company’s high and low throughput categories. Illumina continues with its robust performance across a broad range of sequencing applications. NovaSeq outpaced HiSeq X to become the most sequencing data generating platform, repeating its past performance on an annualized basis. The launch of AncestryHealth Plus and the partnership with QIAGEN N.V, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in the third quarter also buoy optimism. It posted solid results in the third quarter of 2019, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On the flip side, contraction in both research and development expenses and selling, general & administrative expenses are concerning for the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $327.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.05. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 67,829.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $832,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 109,334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90,540 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $98,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,523 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

