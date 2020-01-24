IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Director Sells $194,900.00 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of INFO opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $81.28.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 377.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. ValuEngine lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.