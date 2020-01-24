Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.71.

NYSE:KSU opened at $166.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $168.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 437,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

