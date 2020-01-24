Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALPN. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

