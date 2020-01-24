Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 10,000 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00.
Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $23.91.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.
CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
Further Reading: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.