Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 10,000 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.