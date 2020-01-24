ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer. The company’s product candidate, inodiftagene vixteplasmid, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It operates primarily in Cambridge, MA and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is based in CAMBRIDGE. “

ANCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANCHIANO THERAP/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.92.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.11). Equities research analysts predict that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANCN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

