Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of ALIM opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

