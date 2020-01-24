Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook Purchases 55,981 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 55,981 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $152.98 million, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.58. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 682.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 307.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 27.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 196.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter worth $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

