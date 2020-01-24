Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) COO Sells $244,777.50 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $112.23.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,384,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,544,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,330,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

