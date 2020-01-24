BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BRF has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $8.29 on Monday. BRF has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.68.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BRF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

