Insider Selling: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Sells 1,569 Shares of Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SRE stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average of $144.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.02 and a 52 week high of $160.18.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

