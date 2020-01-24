Frank Addante Sells 25,000 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $259,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,269.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frank Addante also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $101,125.00.

NYSE:RUBI opened at $9.56 on Friday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.66.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.