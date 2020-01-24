PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Acquires 16,359 Shares

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management acquired 16,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $285,137.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Highbridge Capital Management acquired 43,029 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $762,904.17.

NYSE PKD opened at $18.28 on Friday. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $160.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. As a group, analysts predict that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

