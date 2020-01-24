Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.25.

BHVN stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $208,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,691,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,523 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,580 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after buying an additional 157,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

