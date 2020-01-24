AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AER. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $61.11 on Monday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AerCap by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in AerCap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AerCap by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

