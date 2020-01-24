Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s heavy reliance on debt funding and high operating expenses remains a concern. Also, competitive operating environment is a potential headwind. For 2020, estimates have have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ concern regarding the company’s growth potential. However, Red Rock Resorts’ Las Vegas operation has been a key growth driver over the past few quarters. It also banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects. The company is already witnessing double-digit revenue growth at the property segment and is very much optimistic about its performance in the future.”

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of RRR opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,449.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.