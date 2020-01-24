ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $322,714.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $322,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,993 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $144,512.43.

On Monday, January 13th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $479,213.10.

On Friday, January 10th, Rohit Kapoor sold 189 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $13,400.10.

On Thursday, December 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $56,720.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $7,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $422,913.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 5,772 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $403,462.80.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $270,411.88.

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $249,371.75.

EXLS opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

