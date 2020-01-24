Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW opened at $16.42 on Monday. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $2,092,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

