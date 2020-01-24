BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of BCRX opened at $3.00 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $448.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Megan Sniecinski acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 228,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,692,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 648,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $9,340,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.