American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $28.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.