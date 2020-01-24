Exane Derivatives Takes $135,000 Position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Jan 24th, 2020

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Elastic by 35.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $68.03 on Friday. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $447,067.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,901,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 503,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,338,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,767. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

