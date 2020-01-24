Exane Derivatives Cuts Holdings in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $27.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $175,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,934 shares of company stock worth $1,010,300 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

