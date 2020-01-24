Huntington National Bank Purchases 790 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,014,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 223,185 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after buying an additional 437,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.41. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

