Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LAMR. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

