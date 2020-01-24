Huntington National Bank Purchases New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 80.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 53.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

