Huntington National Bank Sells 426 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $61,500.00. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $224,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.