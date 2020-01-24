IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,019 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,952,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after purchasing an additional 935,275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $184.62 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.21 and its 200 day moving average is $182.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.99.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

