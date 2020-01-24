Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 108,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cna Financial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the third quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 1,605.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNA opened at $44.75 on Friday. Cna Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

