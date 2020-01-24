Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $131.21 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $135.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.78.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

