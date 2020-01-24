Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,472.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,760 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,207,000 after purchasing an additional 660,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,404,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,325,000 after purchasing an additional 394,693 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NRG opened at $38.87 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

