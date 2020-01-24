Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 815,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 586,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 45,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and have sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

