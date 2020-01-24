Huntington National Bank Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 113,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,394,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,285,000 after buying an additional 187,521 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,135,000 after buying an additional 62,070 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 333.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

