Huntington National Bank Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 250,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,365,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

