Huntington National Bank Purchases 563 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 138.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 229,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after buying an additional 97,475 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,235,000 after buying an additional 96,881 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 166,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 71,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

