Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,568,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CBIZ by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CBIZ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 530,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in CBIZ by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $103,806.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,648.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,221 shares of company stock worth $7,279,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBZ opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.