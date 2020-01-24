Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

