Huntington National Bank Buys 580 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 58,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $106.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

