Huntington National Bank Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,309,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 39.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exelixis by 20.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,976 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exelixis by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 324,174 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $5,477,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 373,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.57 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

